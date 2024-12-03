GREEN IS THE COLOR OF SPIRITUAL DECAY: One Christian's Drug-Free Nightmare at Hollywood's Latest Moral Circus
When Satan Traded His Pitchfork for Jazz Hands
My wife Biblical Womanhood wrote an article earlier about why we won’t be seeing Wicked. With all the strange promos out there for this. I thought it expedient to write about it myself.
There I was, staring at the grotesque spectacle unfolding before me - another Hollywood machine churning out spiritual cotton candy disguised as profound truth. They’ve done it again! They…