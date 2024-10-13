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It's Sunday, and your spiritual AWOL act is wearing thin.

Ephesians 5:14 (KJV) isn't a lullaby. It's a battle cry: "Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light."

Sounds like God's tired of your spiritual snoring and church-dodging. And let's be honest, so is everyone else.

You call yourself a man of God? Then act li…