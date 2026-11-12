You have heard it over a casket and in a waiting room. God will not give you more than you can handle. People say it to hold you up, they mean it kindly, and it is not in the Bible.

They are reaching for one verse. Here is the whole thing.

“There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear it.” (1 Corinthians 10:13)

The subject is temptation. The promise is a way of escape. The thing you are able to bear is the temptation itself, because God always leaves you a door out of the sin. It is a promise that you never have to sin. It says nothing about how heavy your life is allowed to get.

When the Bible speaks about weight, it says something the magnet never would.

Paul wrote this about a stretch of his own life.

“For we would not, brethren, have you ignorant of our trouble which came to us in Asia, that we were pressed out of measure, above strength, insomuch that we despaired even of life.” (2 Corinthians 1:8)

Above strength. More than he could carry. Pressed past the line where he could hold himself together, until he stopped expecting to live. That is a man given more than he could bear, and the Bible sets it down in plain words.

Paul does not leave you guessing what it was for. The next verse tells you.

“But we had the sentence of death in ourselves, that we should not trust in ourselves, but in God which raiseth the dead.” (2 Corinthians 1:9)

The weight drove him off of himself. A load you can carry keeps you trusting the one carrying it, which is you. This one went past that line, and moved the whole of Paul’s trust onto the God who raises dead men. That is why the comfortable saying is not only wrong, it is thin. It leaves you trusting yourself right up until the day you run out.

So here is what to do when you are already past what you can bear. Not someday. Tonight.

Stop asking for the strength to carry it. Paul was not handed more strength. He was given a reason to stop needing it. Pray the words that are actually true in your mouth. I cannot. You can. I am done pretending I can.

Then name the dead thing. Here Paul trusts God by one exact name, the God “which raiseth the dead.” So take the thing you are most afraid is already gone, the marriage, the child, your own body, the bank account, and put it in the hands of the only One who has walked out of His own grave. Not so you can set the outcome. So it stops resting on you.

And tell one living person the truth. Paul told a whole church that he had been crushed past his strength and had given up on living. He did not perform. Find one person this week and say the sentence you think you are not allowed to say. I cannot carry this. That is not you failing. That is verse eight, and it is in the Book.

The magnet was trying to spare you, and it could not, because it was never Scripture and it runs out exactly when you do. What Paul found underneath does not run out. You were never promised a life you could carry. You were promised the God who raises the dead.