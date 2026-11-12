The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

13 Comments

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SkyBornNomad's avatar
SkyBornNomad
9h

Reminds me of ISA 40:31…the root word for renew is exchange. Chahalaf or halaph. Thank you for sharing.

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cathleen forrest]'s avatar
cathleen forrest]
9h

And today it makes sense.....thank you

T may seem at first glance to not be a comfort but when thectruthvsettles in....it is freeing. God using you to gtow our seeds. You water, He grows

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