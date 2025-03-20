GOD WILL CRUSH YOU BEYOND WHAT YOU CAN BEAR—AND THAT'S THE POINT
Your cute little "God won't give you more than you can handle" platitude is a damnable lie destroying Christians
You're sitting across from a woman whose four-year-old just died of leukemia.
Her face is hollow. Her eyes vacant. Her soul shattered beyond human repair.
And what brilliant theological comfort do you offer this devastated mother?
"Remember, God won't give you more than you can handle."
Congratulations. You just lied to a g…