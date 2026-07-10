I am writing this from the road with my son.

I am helping him move his wife and Blake to North Dakota.

A father does not watch his son carry a house alone.

He puts his hands under the weight.

But a man is supposed to carry something else too.

His own judgment.

That is why the Jeremy Boreing clip hit me.

He was speaking about Candace Owens and Erika Kirk.

About where investigation ends, and gossip begins.

“What Candace is doing is evil,” Boreing said. “It’s not edgy, it’s not provocative or contrarian, it’s evil.”

He did not argue that Erika should never face questions.

She runs TPUSA.

Her decisions deserve scrutiny.

Follow the money.

Test the claims.

Candace has said truth does not fear inspection.

She is right about that.

I am not ruling on every claim Candace has made.

I am saying every charge should be stated plainly and proved.

Widowhood does not place a public organization beyond questions.

But scrutiny needs proof.

Gossip needs another episode.

Boreing described people picking through Erika’s facial expressions. Her tears. Her clothes. Her childhood. Her family.

That is not the same as examining her decisions.

Scrutiny names the charge.

Gossip raises an eyebrow.

Drops an old photograph.

Says, “Interesting.”

Then lets the audience finish the accusation.

The problem is not that money changes hands.

I sell books. Shirts. Paid subscriptions.

Honest work should be paid.

The problem begins when suspicion becomes the product.

When each new episode adds another insinuation without settling the last one.

When a question stays profitable only as long as it remains unanswered.

Paul warned us:

“And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.”

2 Timothy 4:4

New theory.

New episode.

Still no settled charge.

Then there was Ahab.

Naboth owned a vineyard beside Ahab’s palace. Ahab wanted it. Naboth refused because it was the inheritance of his fathers.

Ahab went home angry.

Turned his face to the wall.

Refused to eat.

Jezebel saw a weak man sulking over something he could not have. She offered to obtain it for him.

“So she wrote letters in Ahab’s name, and sealed them with his seal.”

The letters ordered the leaders of the city to find false witnesses against Naboth.

The men knew what the order required.

They obeyed anyway.

“And the men of his city, even the elders and the nobles...did as Jezebel had sent unto them.”

Naboth was falsely accused.

Naboth was killed.

Ahab walked into the vineyard and took possession.

Then God sent Elijah.

“Hast thou killed, and also taken possession?”

Ahab did not write the letters.

He did not bear the false witness.

The text never places a stone in his hand.

None of that removed his guilt.

Ahab wanted the result.

Ahab accepted the result.

Ahab walked into the vineyard.

God still came for Ahab.

Scripture never lets a weak man hide behind a strong woman.

Boreing calls the modern version toxic femininity.

Femininity is not the sin.

Its corruption is.

Toxic femininity turns influence into a weapon.

It can destroy a name without throwing a punch.

It cannot travel far without weak men.

A man who repeats an accusation he cannot prove is not helpless.

He is not a victim of the woman who said it first.

He put his own hand to the letter.

A man who gorges himself on gossip, repeats it, and calls it discernment is not awake.

He is captive.

Boreing used a crude final line.

A man who calls gossip discernment is acting like a little b.

Now back to the road.

I keep thinking about Blake.

I do not care whether he grows up knowing any name in this media feud.

I care whether he grows up knowing how a man handles an accusation.

Test it.

Demand proof.

Protect the innocent.

Refuse the mob.

Never surrender your judgment to the strongest personality in the room.

I want Blake surrounded by men who cannot be used.

That starts with his father.

It starts with his grandfather.

This is the plain part.

I am on the road helping my family.

The writing does not stop.

The cost of keeping this ministry alive does not stop either.

No sponsor paid for this letter.

Readers carry this work.

When you give, you are not tipping a post.

You are helping keep the next one alive.

I am not asking you to fund this move.

I am asking you to help carry the ministry while I carry my family.

Some of you answered the last time I asked.

I read every name.

You know who you are. Thank you.

If you want to stand with them, here is the door.

If The Biblical Man has sharpened you, stand with the work today.

Maybe it pushed you back into your Bible.

Maybe it gave you words for a fight you could not name.

Twenty-five dollars helps.

Fifty dollars helps.

A hundred dollars carries real weight.

Give what you can.

STAND WITH THE MINISTRY ONE TIME →

One gift. Not recurring. Real help for real work.

There is another way to help without making a straight gift.

Wear the words.

The BRUH presale is the urgent one. It goes to print July 19 and ships July 20.

BRUH. READ YOUR BIBLE. PRESALE TEE: $32 →

The other two are live too.

WHAT SAITH THE SCRIPTURE? TEE: $32 →

THE BIBLICAL MAN LOGO TEE: $32 →

I had another shirt hit me on this trip.

SAVED BY GRACE. NOT RACE.

This is not a political slogan.

It is a gospel confession.

No bloodline saves.

No skin color saves.

No tribe saves.

Christ saves sinners by grace through faith.

“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God.”

I am not taking money for a shirt that does not exist yet.

If you want me to make it, leave one word in the comments:

SAVED

If enough of you raise your hand, I will put it into production.

Most readers will stay free.

Paid readers make that possible.

They fund the deeper studies and keep letters like this outside the paywall.

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You are paying for writing you want kept alive.

Stand fast,

Adam

P.S. The one-time support link is the most important link in this letter.

If you are able, use it today.

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P.P.S. Comment **SAVED** if you would wear the new shirt. I will count every one