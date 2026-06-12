Joshua 1:8.

“This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth.”

Out of thy mouth.

Not out of thy eyes.

God never told Joshua to read the Book. He told him to speak it.

For most of history, that is how Scripture worked. Nobody read silently. The Word was heard or it was nothing.

“So then faith cometh by hearing.” Romans 10:17.

Not by skimming.

When Jesus was tempted, He did not think Scripture at the devil.

He said it. Out loud. Three times.

“It is written.”

So here is today’s assignment.

Open Psalm 91. Read it out loud. Alone in the kitchen if you have to.

Your ears are a congregation of one.

Do it every morning for seven days.

Then tell me your house does not feel different.

Share

If this post moved something, the paid side is where I stop being polite about it. Upgrade and get everything behind the wall.

And if you are done playing church entirely:

The Biblical Man Vault is every guide, manual, framework, and protocol I have written. Marriage. Parenting. Bible study. Spiritual warfare. Biblical womanhood. One package. On your device forever. No subscription.

ARM YOUR HOUSEHOLD → https://deadhidden.org/store/the-vault