God Is Not Punishing You. He’s Cutting.
What water sprouts, Webster’s 1828, and the book of Acts taught me about the difference between judgment and pruning.
Hit the heart. ❤️ Restack it.
My pastor has two small pear trees in his yard.
They grow slow. Painfully slow.
But this past year, something happened. Branches started shooting straight up — two, three feet in a single season. Fast growth. Green growth. The kind that makes you step back and say, I’m doing something right.
They’re called water sprouts.
And the…