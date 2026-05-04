The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Jim Molnar's avatar
Jim Molnar
2h

All the wisdom we need is in God’s word, work is needed to unpack it. Keep feeding us while we pray for healing.

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Jeanie Kelley's avatar
Jeanie Kelley
2h

Praying for you at this time.

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