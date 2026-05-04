You did not ask for a miracle.

You asked for an excuse.

God gave you flour.

There is a man who calls every unfinished blessing a burden.

God puts work in his hands. He calls it oppression.

God gives him a woman who will build a life with him. He says she is not exciting enough.

God gives him children who still look at him like he is ten feet tall. He hands them a screen so he can be left alone.

Then he gets down on his knees and asks God why his house feels empty.

Brother, the pantry is full.

You just hate cooking.

I know what it is to ask God for the finished thing.

I asked Him for money. He gave me another hard day.

I asked Him for peace. He gave me a conversation I did not want to have.

I asked Him for strength while resenting the weight He put in front of me.

We want strength without the bar.

Wisdom without the problem.

Provision without the field.

Faith without the dark hallway.

We want cake.

God keeps handing us flour.

“In all labour there is profit: but the talk of the lips tendeth only to penury.” — Proverbs 14:23

That verse has teeth.

Not all dreaming has profit. Not all planning has profit. Not all talking about your calling has profit.

Labour does.

Our grandfathers understood things we now need podcasts to explain.

A bad shift taught patience.

A hard boss taught restraint.

A dirty uniform taught humility.

A tired back taught a man that food does not appear because he had a vision board and a mood.

Now a young man gets handed an entry-level job and acts like Pharaoh put him in bondage.

Too gifted to start low.

Too called to be corrected.

Too spiritual to show up on time.

Too masculine to take orders.

So he stays broke with a clean pair of hands.

Then he calls it warfare.

Sometimes it is not warfare.

Sometimes you are just lazy with Bible verses taped to it.

“For even when we were with you, this we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat.” — 2 Thessalonians 3:10

That is not Tony Robbins.

That is Scripture.

The Bible does not flatter idle men. It does not baptize your excuses because you used the word “season.” It commands.

The same thing happens in marriage.

A man prays for a wife. God gives him a woman with a real face, real fears, real opinions, real needs, real tiredness, real blood in her body.

Not a fantasy. Not an actress. Not a filtered idol who exists to admire him between dopamine hits.

A woman.

And he despises the gift because she does not look like the sin he trained his eyes to love.

So he calls her plain. Difficult. Cold. Too much.

Brother, she may not be too much.

You may be too small.

God gave Adam a garden before He gave him a wife.

“And the LORD God took the man, and put him into the garden of Eden to dress it and to keep it.” — Genesis 2:15

Dress it. Keep it. Work it. Guard it.

Then came the woman.

Order matters.

A man who will not keep a garden will not suddenly keep a home because a pretty woman moved into it.

He will neglect her too.

He will neglect the children too.

He will neglect the house and then call the ruins complicated.

Some of you are raising weekend visitors while begging God for legacy.

Your children get your leftovers.

Your job gets your focus.

Your phone gets your eyes.

Your hobbies get your energy.

Your resentments get your meditation.

Then Sunday comes and you want family fruit from a week of fatherly absence.

A farmer who does not plant does not get to accuse God of withholding corn.

A father who does not train does not get to call rebellion a mystery.

A husband who does not tend does not get to act shocked when the house feels cold.

God gave you ingredients.

You wanted a miracle to excuse your disobedience.

There is a man somewhere right now taking the job you think is beneath you.

He does not speak as well as you.

He does not have your background.

He does not have your Bible knowledge.

He does not have your excuses either.

He will learn the skill. He will show up early. He will take correction without writing a manifesto in his head. He will save money while you explain why you cannot.

He will build with the same flour you left on the counter.

Five years from now you will call him lucky.

No.

He cooked.

You complained.

“The hand of the diligent shall bear rule: but the slothful shall be under tribute.” — Proverbs 12:24

That is the whole economy in one verse.

Diligent hands rule. Lazy hands pay rent to diligent hands.

Do not overcomplicate it.

So look around your kitchen.

Not the one with cabinets. Your actual life.

A job you resent.

A wife you stopped studying.

Children you keep outsourcing.

A body that still works.

A Bible on the table.

A church you criticize more than you serve.

A skill you could sharpen.

A debt you could attack.

A morning you could stop wasting.

There it is.

Flour. Oil. Heat. Time.

You keep asking God to feed you while refusing to light the stove.

That is not faith.

That is childishness with folded hands.

Pray. Then work.

Ask. Then obey.

Thank God for the flour.

Then make breakfast for the people He put in your house.

Or starve beside a full pantry.

Your choice.

—Adam

P.S. From the archives. I am in debilitating pain right now. Headaches and TMJ have me at the chiropractor today. For the next little while, some of these posts may be archive pieces brought back because they still need to be read.

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