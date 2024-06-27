God Demands Warriors, Not Weaklings: The Biblical Call to Conquer Your Dragons
How modern 'Christian' men have become soft, and what the Bible REALLY says about strength, suffering, and the pursuit of true happiness
In our quest to understand true manhood and the pursuit of a life well-lived, we often find wisdom in unexpected places. Recently, I stumbled upon the profound insights of Alexandre Dumas, the 19th-century French author famous for "The Count of Monte Cristo" and "The Three Musketeers." His words on life's struggles and the path to happiness struck me as…