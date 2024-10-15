From Witchcraft to Worship: My Escape from the Chains of Darknes
I was selling my soul on OnlyFans and drowning in drugs when Jesus reached into the pit and pulled me out. This is how I went from casting spells to praising His name.
The acrid smell of burning sage mingled with the sweet scent of marijuana smoke, creating a haze in my dimly lit apartment. Crystals glinted on every surface, silent witnesses to my desperate attempts to find meaning. I stared at my reflection in the black screen of my laptop, knowing that in a few minutes, I'd be forcing a smile for the camera, selling…