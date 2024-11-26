FORGOTTEN TRUTH: Why Your Great-Grandfather's Generation Built Empires While Modern Men Build OnlyFans
(How an Oxford researcher accidentally proved the Bible right about sex - and why it matters for your sons)
"But whoso committeth adultery with a woman lacketh understanding: he that doeth it destroyeth his own soul." - Proverbs 6:32 (KJV)
Your great-grandfather didn't need an Oxford anthropologist to tell him what made societies strong. He just read his King James Bible and lived it.
But for you soft modern men who need "science" to believe anything, here's a …