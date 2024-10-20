Flames of Manhood: The Cowboy Code for a Burning World
From North Dakota Wildfires to Texas Plains: It's Time to Cowboy Up or Get Out of God's Way
As I write this, brave men are battling wildfires across North Dakota. These heroes are working around the clock, risking their lives to protect our land and homes.
But you know what's hindering them? So-called 'men' showing up with their smartphones, chasing likes and views while real work needs doing.
I watched a firefighter, face blackened with soot, o…