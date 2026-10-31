The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Joshua Ryan's avatar
Joshua Ryan
1h

What an amazing coincidence, I watched a documentary and the movie "God's Outlaw" today, which is all about Tyndale, and came across this article by chance!

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Stephen Hoffman's avatar
Stephen Hoffman
1h

that about sums it up. when standing on terra firma, even the strongest wind struggles to take you down.

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