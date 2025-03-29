FAITH WITHOUT WORKS ISN'T JUST DEAD—IT'S ALREADY ROTTING IN THE GRAVE
Your comfortable religious corpse is starting to smell, and the church is too polite to mention it
You've memorized the verse. You reference it in Bible studies. You nod solemnly when the pastor mentions it.
"Faith without works is dead." (James 2:26)
But you don't understand it. Not even close.
You're like a medical student who can recite the definition of "cardiac arrest" but freezes when a man collapses in front of you. Academic knowledge without pra…