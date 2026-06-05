Every child is a burden. That is the point.

This week a man learned his unborn son had Down syndrome and chose to end the pregnancy. The reason given was that they did not want the inconvenience. Then he thanked his followers for their support, and the followers gave it.

Understand what you are watching. A father looked at a child who would need more from him and decided the child was the problem. Not the sin. Not the selfishness. The weak one.

People want to believe we have grown crueler than our grandparents. We have not. There is nothing new under the sun. Rome did this with an open hand and no apology. They left deformed infants on the hillside to die of exposure and called it wisdom, while wealthy women carried lapdogs through the streets and fed them better than their slaves. Chesterton named the pattern a hundred years ago. Where there is animal worship, there is human sacrifice. The altar never closed. We just stopped admitting it was an altar.

What is new is the lighting. Our age does not hide the thing, it films it and asks for applause. Pleasure is the highest good now and the self is the only god left standing, so anything that asks you to bend, to lose sleep, to carry weight you did not choose, gets relabeled a burden you are allowed to put down. A baby with an extra chromosome. An aging parent. A marriage that got hard. The logic never changes. If it costs me, it must be oppressing me.

I want to tell you about Blake.

He is my grandson. He came early. He is almost a year old and he barely weighs sixteen pounds, and the oxygen tube only just came off. By the math of this age he is exactly the kind of child the world quietly teaches you to be relieved you do not have. The weak one. The inconvenient one. The one a careful couple gets congratulated for refusing.

He did not cost us a family. He built a stronger one. When things were hardest for him, people who love this work helped my son and his wife carry it, and that giving did something to all of us. Blake pulled three generations into the same room and made us hold still. The world looks at a child like that and sees subtraction. God hands a father weight and calls it fatherhood. Arms that refuse the weight stay empty. Arms that carry it grow strong.

And here is how clearly you can see the spirit of the age, if you want it spelled out plain. My wife and I run work that is Christ centered, top to bottom. Scripture, the gospel, the name of Jesus on every page. We set up a simple link so people could help with Blake. And someone has been sitting there running stolen credit cards through it, one after another, testing which numbers still work, using a baby's name as cover for theft.

That is the mindset. Not a monster in a mask. Just a person who has decided that what they want is the only real thing, and everyone else, even a premature child, is material to be used. It is the same heart that leaves the weak baby on the hill and the same heart that pampers the dog. Self first. Self only. Pleasure amplified until a human being is either an obstacle or a resource.

We live in a culture of death because we live in a culture of self, and the two have always been the same thing wearing different clothes.

The weak are not the curse. The heart that refuses them is.

If you had a father who carried you when you were the inconvenient one, send him this today.

One honest word, since I told you about the link. When thieves run stolen cards through a page like ours, the fraud system gets nervous and starts swinging at everyone. So if you tried to give or to buy something from us this past week and your card was declined for no reason you could explain, that was not you. That was them tripping the wire. Try again. It should clear now.

And if you have wanted to stand with this work and have not yet, here is where it goes. Not to a lifestyle. To a Christ centered work my wife and I are pouring our lives into, and to the things we are trying to get into your home.

Help with Blake, one time, whatever you can: buy.stripe.com/3cI3cw7F6b4ReeAdoacMM2j

FaithWall, the app we are building so your phone preaches to your kids before the world gets the first word: buy.stripe.com/bJeaEY5ZG4EIdky0cTc3m0j

Where the Bible Came From, my new preorder on how you actually got the book you trust: buy.stripe.com/fZu14o9bSc7acgu8Jpc3m0i

You do not owe me any of that. Send the post to a father either way. That is still the point.

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