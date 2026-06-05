The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jami Brizendi's avatar
Jami Brizendi
5h

Beautiful post…..thank you

Reply
Share
Dawn Sweely's avatar
Dawn Sweely
2h

From the posts I read??? People are truly upset, find it morally wrong. Disgusted and angry. I suppose not all but I’m beyond sad and pray they come to Jesus and understand what they have done.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Johnson · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture