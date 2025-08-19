Elijah just slaughtered 450 men.
Their blood is still wet on his sword. Still under his fingernails. Still splattered across his prophet's robe.
He just called fire from heaven that turned bulls into ash. Made grown men piss themselves. Proved Jehovah was God while their deaf idols sat there like the chunks of wood they were.
Then one woman sends a text message.
And this giant-killer runs like a beaten dog.
Crawls under a dead tree in the desert, snot running down his face, begging God to put a bul…