He had rained food out of the sky. Actual bread on the ground, every morning, free for the gathering. And some of them looked at that miracle and thought, better keep a little back. Just in case tomorrow He forgets.

The Bible tells it plain:

“Notwithstanding they hearkened not unto Moses; but some of them left of it until the morning, and it bred worms, and stank: and Moses was wroth with them.” (Exodus 16:20)

Most people read that as punishment. God gave a rule, they broke it, He rotted their food to teach them a lesson.

That is not the heart of it.

The maggots did not come from the manna. They came from the unbelief. The bread was fine. The bread came from heaven. What went foul was a lack mindset left out overnight, hoarding a gift from a God who had already promised to send more before sunrise. The worms were not the wrath. They were the evidence.

Here is the part that should stop you cold, because it is me too. I have gripped what God gave me like His hand was about to run out. Stockpiled peace before the trouble ever showed up. Rationed grace like there was a shortage coming. We serve a God of overflow and we ration Him like He is almost out.

That is doubt with a pantry.

Now watch what He did. He knew they would hoard it. He knew it would breed worms and stink by morning. He saw the unbelief before the sun ever came up.

And the next morning, the manna fell again. Right on top of their doubt. He fed the fear while it was still afraid.

That is grace.

Stand with this ministry.

This work runs on almost nothing. Two unqualified people, no board, no backers, trying to put the Bible back in front of people who quit on it. If today’s word fed you, you can help keep it falling for the next man who wakes up staring at his own rot.

Partner in the ministry: https://buy.stripe.com/fZu14o9bS5IM4O21gXc3m0q

Give what you want. Leave your name or handle in there and I will thank you myself.

P.S. If a giving link is not your thing, the shirts do the same work. Every one sold keeps the lights on here. Grab the “BRUH. Read your bible.” tee and pick your color: https://buy.stripe.com/fZu00k3oQb4R8Ug83QcMM2l