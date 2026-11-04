The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

5 Comments

User's avatar
The Hope Connection's avatar
The Hope Connection
5h

Adam — brother, thank you for writing this. You read the promise in its paragraph, and you gave the person in the bed their dignity back. Now you're the one in it, fighting pneumonia — so let the rest of us carry Galatians 6:2 for you for a while. May the LORD be near to you in the night watches, may His peace settle over your breathing and your home, and may He raise you back to strength in His time. We're praying for you here. And you don't have to produce an encouraging update for anybody. — Lewis Fuller, The Hope Connection

Reply
Share
Harry's avatar
Harry
3h

I pray that you are getting stronger every day!!!!!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Johnson · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture