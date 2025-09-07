"Does Jesus care when my heart is pained?" The hymn asks.
247 broken Christians just spent the afternoon proving the answer is no. At least not the Jesus they know.
Frank Graeff wrote that hymn during a mental breakdown.
The "Sunshine Minister" they called him.
Until depression nearly killed him.
Until his smile became a mask.
Until the darkness got so thick he couldn't breathe.
Sound familiar?
A broken mother knows.
Three kids watching her die inside.
Husband treating her like furniture.
Church friends who sing "Yes He Car…