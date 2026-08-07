You saved it.

That is what happened. Twenty things worth doing scrolled past you. Something moved in your chest. You hit save.

Then you closed the app.

That flick of the thumb felt like a decision. It was not. It was filing.

Go open your saved folder. I will wait.

Most of what is in there was going to change your life.

None of it did.

I wrote the twenty. I meant every one of them. I also know what a list does to a person.

A list feels like progress. That is the cheapest feeling in the Christian life.

“But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.” James 1:22

Read the last four words again.

Deceiving your own selves.

Not deceiving God. He is not fooled. You are.

Here are the twenty.

Read them once, straight through. Then I am taking seventeen of them away from you.

Read Mark in one sitting. Hand-copy the book of James. Memorize Psalm 1. Read Ruth and Esther back to back. Explain the gospel without church jargon. Pray for an enemy by name for 30 days. Fast from breakfast to supper. Ask God to expose one sin you excuse. Confess it to a mature Christian. Remove the source of temptation tonight. Visit a widow who lives alone. Take groceries to a family under strain. Sit with someone grieving. Do not give a speech. Invite a lonely person to your table. Give where nobody can praise you. Apologize without using the word “but.” Stop rehearsing the case against someone. Ask an older Christian what kept them faithful. Pray aloud over someone you love. Tell someone the gospel face to face.

None of this earns salvation. Christ finished that work.

But grace does not make obedience imaginary.

A list without obedience is decoration.

Now take three.

Not twenty. Not ten. Three.

Twenty is a trap. Twenty lets you feel holy for one afternoon and finish nothing by Christmas.

Three is small enough to be true.

“For which of you, intending to build a tower, sitteth not down first, and counteth the cost, whether he have sufficient to finish it?” Luke 14:28

Christ did not warn against small plans. He warned against unfinished ones.

So count. Three.

Then do this before you close the page. Paper, not phone. A note app is just another folder.

Write the three numbers down.

Beside each number, write a name. A real person. Not “someone.” Not “a widow.” A name you could dial right now.

Beside the name, write a date. A weekday and a number. “Before 2027” is not a date. It is a mood.

Beside the date, write the cost. Gas. Money. A Saturday. Your pride. Name it now so it cannot ambush you later.

A person. A date. A cost. A finished act of obedience.

That is the free part, and it works. If you stop reading here you have enough. Go write your three.

The rest is for the ones who have done this before and quit anyway. That is most of us.

Below: how people pick the wrong three. Why the date fails. What to do the week you break. And the one quest to start with tonight if you are frozen.

Christie and I wrote a book together. The Things We Have Wrought: 25 lessons from 25 years of life, marriage, parenthood, and ministry, told plainer than we have ever told our story in public. It goes live August 13.

Reserve it before then and her study A Word Fitly Spoken comes with it free. She has the whole story here.

This weekend the annual plan is 40% off. It ends Sunday nig

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