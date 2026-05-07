I knew a sheepdog once that couldn’t smell a wolf.

Old dog. Good dog. Slept on the porch. Watched the flock ten years without losing one.

Then his nose went out.

A coyote walked up to the chicken coop one night, and the dog lay there. Tail thumping. Friendly. Like an old friend.

The farmer woke up to twelve dead birds.

===

That’s the church right now.

You scroll Christian X. You see the names. Blue checks. Cross-and-flag bios. The thread guys with John Calvin avatars. The trad Catholic guys with their rosaries draped over their tweets. They quote scripture. They post chapters. They tell you who to vote for and which seminary is sound.

And most of them are wolves wearing wool.

Not because they hate Jesus. Because they love a Jesus they invented. A nationalist Jesus. A jacked Jesus. A Jesus who hates the same people they hate. They preach Him with chapter and verse, and a thousand men hit the like button without testing a single thing they said.

Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.— 1 John 4:1

Try them.

Not follow them. Not retweet them. Not buy their book.

Try them. Test them. Run their words against the Word.

But to test a spirit, you have to know the Bible better than the man on stage.

And most Christian men don’t.

===

The wolves are winning because the sheepdogs lost their nose.

You won’t get it back from podcasts. You’ll get it back the way it’s always been gotten back. Chapter by chapter. On your knees. Bible open. Noise off.

I built a tool for that.

The discernment OS walks you through how to test a teacher, a teaching, a verse twisted, a doctrine that slipped past you while you were nodding along.

It’s free.

→ Get the discernment OS: [deadhidden.org/os/discernment](https://deadhidden.org/os/discernment?utm_source=x&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=discernment_trend)

And if you want to help support the new app

Real Families. Real truth. No clout. No fake.

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