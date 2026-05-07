The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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M. Wiley Wilson's avatar
M. Wiley Wilson
33m

It would nice to read something where you weren’t asking for money.

Titus 1:7 (ESV): “For an overseer, as God’s steward, must be above reproach. He must not be arrogant or quick-tempered or a drunkard or violent or greedy for gain.”

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Laura Lynch's avatar
Laura Lynch
34m

This is SO TRUE! It’s really sad and the ones who are really going there are the younger generations! Their preachers are all on social media. We need to wake up and fall in love with the Word again.

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