The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Mikew's avatar
Mikew
1h

At this point which ones I missed is irrelevant, I spent my whole Life fighting this evil. This desire to control my thoughts emotions and actions. I will not yield and I suspect you will not either.

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Ben Brickman's avatar
Ben Brickman
20m

Got this one Too. I can’t say which one I missed… maybe giving the title of the one that was shadow banned would help…

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