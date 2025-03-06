Demons in a Can: Why Liquid Death's Soul Contracts Aren't Just Marketing
When a water company hires real witches and asks for your eternal soul, Christians aren't the only ones who should be concerned
A water company wants your soul.
Not figuratively. Literally.
Liquid Death, the trendy canned water brand with the metal aesthetic, now offers customers two options to join their exclusive "Country Club":
1. Pay an annual fee of $125,000
2. "Legally sell us your soul"
Most will dismiss this as edgy marketing—just another company pushing boundaries for attent…