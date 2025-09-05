David ‘commanded’ his soul to praise the Lord because if you wait for your flesh to be in alignment with your spirit then you’ll only be a seasonal worshipper, dictated by how you feel.
But worship was never about our feelings, but who God is.
I’ll be honest with you guys, sometimes the last thing I want to do is worship. It’s sacrifice, yup, it costs you something. A foreign concept to impoverished victim mind.
Ever read the Psalms and notice David talking to himself?
“Bless the Lord, O my soul…”
He’s not making a suggestion. He’s giving …