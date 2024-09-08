COMMIE CANCER IN THE CHURCH: HOW MARX IS ROTTING YOUR FAITH FROM WITHIN
WAKE UP OR WOKE UP: THE SOCIALIST SERPENT SLITHERING THROUGH YOUR SUNDAY SCHOOL
We're told that as Christians, we shouldn't get tangled up in worldly affairs. After all, our citizenship is in heaven, right? But here's the rub: we're still raising our families here on earth. We want our kids to grow up in a safe, God-fearing community where they can flourish in their faith.
So what do we do when the world doesn't just knock on our ch…