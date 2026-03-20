Chuck Norris Didn’t Need a Stunt Double for His Faith Either
The toughest man in Hollywood was a Baptist who fought to put the Bible back in schools. He died yesterday. Most of the church won’t say a word.
Hit the heart. ❤️ Restack it.
Chuck Norris died yesterday in Hawaii. He was 86.
The internet will spend the next 72 hours posting memes about roundhouse kicks and counting to infinity. The tributes will talk about Walker, Texas Ranger. About Bruce Lee. About the karate championships.
None of them will talk about the thing that mattered most to him.
He was a…