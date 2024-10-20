Christian Men: Your Wife is Being Poisoned. It's YOUR Fault.
if you think actively caring for your wife's wellbeing is strange or demeaning, you've already strayed far from God's path.
As I pen these words, I can already hear the scoffs and jeers. "What madness is this? Are we to treat our wives as helpless creatures now?" Let me be clear, brothers - if you think actively caring for your wife's wellbeing is strange or demeaning, you've already strayed far from God's path.
The Almighty didn't call us to be passive observers in our marri…