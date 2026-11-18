Something is happening, and most of you can feel it.

Yesterday someone slipped bad code into the websites almost everybody on earth uses. The big names. Zoom and the rest. The week before, the planes stopped flying and nobody would say why. The banks went dark. There were lights over the water that got called one thing on Monday and another thing on Tuesday.

I am not going to tell you it is the end. No man knows that day. But the old world ran on a quiet assumption that the lights stay on, and that assumption is cracking, and a lot of people are going to panic when it cracks all the way.

A Christian is not supposed to be one of them.

Here is how you stand when the world shakes.

First, you do not fear. “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” - II Timothy 1:7. Fear is the thing that makes a man do something stupid at the worst possible moment. It is not from God, so you can hand it back.

Second, you are not caught flat. “A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself: but the simple pass on, and are punished.” - Proverbs 22:3. That is not paranoia. That is Proverbs. Water, food, a little cash, a way to reach the people you love. Wisdom stores in summer.

Third, you build your house on the rock. When the systems fail, the one who stands is not the man with the most supplies. It is the man whose foundation was never the system to begin with. “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” - Psalm 46:1.

The grid is not your god. The bank is not your father. The internet was never your rock.

So check your pantry this week. Then check your soul. One of them matters a great deal more than the other, and the night the lights go out for good, you will know which one.

Keep your lamp full.

P.S. I put the three core manuals on how the Bible reached our hands on pay-what-you-can for your household tonight. Get The Plain Bible Vault here.