Charlie and the Polygamy Factory: How Cultural Christianity Lost Its Golden Ticket
I thought I'd seen it all in ministry. Then I met a 'Christ follower' with three wives who claimed he'd found God's 'golden ticket' to marital bliss.
—I am trying to share more stories on transformation through and by Christ, not castration. However, I was reminded of this garbage today after listening to my wife Biblical Womanhood Substack read me some of her comments.
Read the Book. Know the Book. Live the Book.
Last month, a man strolled into my office, grinning like he'd just won Willy Wonka's golden ticket. His prize? A "d…