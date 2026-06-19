Yesterday I asked if you got my last email.

Some of you may wonder why I am still talking about this.

"Adam, I got it. I saw it. Why keep hitting this?"

Fair question.

Here is why.

Yesterday proved that many of you are still here. That was good to see. But it also showed the problem: the only people who can answer are the ones who actually see the question.

If a road is washed out, the people standing on your porch can tell you they made it through. That does not tell you how many never got there.

So I am not trying to stir up drama. I am testing the road between me writing and your household actually receiving what you asked to receive.

Then this morning, a woman wrote in.

She pays monthly. She was not angry. She was not asking for money back. She just wanted to know why the emails stopped.

So I checked.

Her subscription was active. Her payment was current. She was not canceled, paused, or unsubscribed. But in the publisher record, email delivery was turned off for her account.

Maybe she clicked something. Maybe Substack did it. Maybe Outlook helped make a mess of it. I do not know yet, and I am not going to claim what I cannot prove.

But I do know this: a reader can be current, paid, and still not receive the thing she asked to receive.

So I need a roll call.

If this reached your inbox, reply:

HERE

If you found this another way, or these emails have been disappearing on you, reply:

MISSED

Put that word first so I can count it.

And if you know someone who says, "I never see your emails anymore," send this to them. I just need to know how many households are still receiving what they asked to receive.

Adam