Can someone help me with this
what do you do when you read a chapter of the Bible and still aren’t sure what it meant?
I ask because I built the Plain Bible Manual 2.0 for that exact moment: https://biblicalman.gumroad.com/l/plain-bible-2
what do you do when you read a chapter of the Bible and still aren’t sure what it meant?
I ask because I built the Plain Bible Manual 2.0 for that exact moment: https://biblicalman.gumroad.com/l/plain-bible-2
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You may hate this response, but I go to the NLT or The Message, to read it in a totally different translation / papahrase. I'll do that before consulting any commentary. I also like the New English Bible [1970 version], which is veddy British and can be quite funny. For example, when Jael kills Sisera (Judges 4), "she hammered a tent stake into his skull and his brains oozed out onto the ground."
I’ve built a contingent of exegetical commentators that I’ve grown to trust. MacArthur, Wright, Ryle, Barclay, Begg, Spurgeon, Sproul, etc.
I’ve enjoyed hours of comparing their take on scripture as it’s very rare that I find them agreeing with one another.
Luke 22:36 has been my most recent deep dive and I was quite surprised to find that I stood alone in my interpretation. The prevailing opinion being that the “sword” is a metaphorical vehicle used to carriage the reality that it’s simply a dangerous world out there so maintain situational awareness.
We live in a very small town in north west MT, attending a biblical non-denominational church of 60 a week on average ….. and my gut tells me that we’re a tad saltier than a typical suburbanite.
In the end, I take in the input and marinate in it until He resolves the issue for me - usually at 0230. 😎