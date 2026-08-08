Most Christians answer the most important question in eternity with the weakest phrase in English.

I hope so.

Ask a decent churchgoing man whether he has eternal life and watch him stare at the floor. Ask a woman who has prayed for decades and she may still lower her voice, as if certainty would be pride.

I think so. I hope so. I have tried.

That sounds humble. It is not Bible humility. It is fog, and the Bible wrote an entire book to burn it off.

Last time we stood beside a casket and learned why the Bible calls a believer’s body asleep. Today gets closer. Not what to say over somebody else’s body, but whether you know what happens when yours lies down.

The Bible uses the word know.

“These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God.” 1 John 5:13

Know. Not wish. Not keep your fingers crossed until the machines stop. Know.

John did not write that sentence to people who never struggled. He wrote it because feelings wander, memories blur, and a bad Tuesday can make a believer reopen a case God already settled.

Two verses earlier, he tells you where the certainty lives.

“And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life.” 1 John 5:11-12

The record. Not the mood. Not the week you had. Not how hard you cried when you prayed.

He that hath the Son hath life.

That is the question sitting under every other question in this series. Do you have the Son?

Jesus described what happens next as a birth.

“That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. Marvel not that I said unto thee, Ye must be born again.” John 3:6-7

Your first birth gave you flesh. Your second birth gives you life the grave cannot finish. That is where the old sentence comes from.

Born once, die twice. Born twice, die once.

The first death may still put your name on a stone. The second one cannot touch what God made alive.

“Blessed and holy is he that hath part in the first resurrection: on such the second death hath no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with him a thousand years.” Revelation 20:6

No power. Not less power. Not power until you have a bad month. No power.

But repeating the sentence is not assurance. Plenty of people carry two counterfeit receipts. One is the memory of a prayer. The other is today’s behavior. Both can look convincing in daylight, and both fold at two in the morning

.Die Ready is a paid series. If you are tired of making a mood answer an eternal question, the rest of this series is the right decision.

All five mornings land in paid inboxes before the coffee is done.

This weekend the annual plan is 40% off. It ends Sunday night.

Know. Not Hope.

The Record

Below the line: the two counterfeit receipts people use for assurance, the one question the record actually asks, and what to do the morning after sin makes you doubt the whole thing.