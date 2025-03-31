BLOOD OFFERINGS: THE SAMURAI WHO SOLD EVERYTHING FOR CHRIST
When a warrior's wife cut off her hair to feed her husband's enemy—and the Gospel that cost them both their lives
The blade whispered across her scalp.
Black silk—the pride of a Japanese noblewoman—fell to the floor in heaps. Sato Norimatsu didn't weep. Warriors' wives don't cry over sacrifices. They make them silently, counting the cost with steady hands.
She would sell her hair today. All of it.
Because outside her door stood a starving Korean man—one who despised e…