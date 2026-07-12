The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

10 Comments

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Sandra Wilson's avatar
Sandra Wilson
1h

I prayed for little Blake often during his earliest days. Thank you for this update. Praises God that He is healing and strengthening both son and mother. I’m so glad to hear that he is now off of the oxygen, his eyes are good and he laughs often. Hallelujah, in Jesus’ Name. Amen!

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1 reply by Biblical Man
KathyJo King's avatar
KathyJo King
19m

Keeping Blake and family in God’s ear 🙏🙏♥️

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