Blake turns one this month. I still remember the phone call. Prepping to get my youngest son ready for college and our life changed.

82 days early, 1 pound 9 ounces of fight in a plastic box. Wires everywhere, and a tube down his throat. A mother who herself who was fighting for her own life.

My daughter in law and son didn’t sleep for a week it seemed and neither did we. We watched a room full of hero Neo natle nurses treat our grandson like something worth staying past their shifts for.

One year.

No longer on oxygen. His eyes are great, loves watching Shaun the sheep. There are appointments and specialists, but more importantly there is a little boy who laughs when you walk into the room.

Some of you have prayed for him from the first day. Sent cards, sent money, named him in your church. I’ll never forget sending my son a paypal link of someone who gave when they needed it the most. Comments and messages poured in.

I don’t know how to thank you for a year like that.

Maria and Christie put together an Amazon list for Blake’s first birthday. Little things, practical things. Things a boy who fought and still does gets to unwrap. If you want to be a part of this party it’s here:

https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/2JDUPHM4PWRHD?ref_=cm_sw_r_apin_ggr-subnav-share_1SWVRWPA0NKFK7JFG19T&language=en-US

If Amazon is not your thing and you want to drop a one time gift straight for Blake, that doors open too.

https://buy.stripe.com/4gMdRaco49Z2dkye3Jc3m07

and if you can’t do any of this, pray for him. That’s worth more than money.

Thanks for being part of his and our journey.

𝙿𝚜𝚊𝚕𝚖 𝟷𝟸𝟽:𝟹.

𝙻𝚘, 𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚕𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚗 𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚊𝚗 𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚝𝚊𝚐𝚎 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝙻𝙾𝚁𝙳:

𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚏𝚛𝚞𝚒𝚝 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚠𝚘𝚖𝚋 𝚒𝚜 𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚛𝚎𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚍.

one year.

Papa,

Adam

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