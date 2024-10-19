Biblical Ignorance Epidemic: Why 'Pro-Choice Christians' Are an Oxymoron
From gay priests criticizing our Bible-based morality to hate-spewing keyboard warriors
The comments section on my wife's posts and mine has become a shocking testament to biblical illiteracy. From gay priests criticizing our Bible-based morality to hate-spewing keyboard warriors calling my wife a "member of the synagogue of Satan," it's clear: people need to read their dang Bibles.
The Blind Leading the Blind
It's a sad state of affairs wh…