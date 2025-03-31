BEFORE THE WORLD DOES: THE BATTLE FOR YOUR CHILD'S SOUL BEGINS NOW
They're already indoctrinating your children while you debate when to have "The Talk"
The predator doesn't announce his approach.
He doesn't send a calendar invitation or schedule a convenient time. He doesn't wait for your child to reach the "right age" or develop the "right maturity." He strikes when the fortress gate is unguarded and the sentries are asleep.
And the assault on your child's sexual identity, purity, and innocence isn't co…