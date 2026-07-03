I woke up this morning and came across a tweet that I fell in love with. I rarely, if ever, do that.

It’s the cover image this morning. Some dude’s living room. A huge TV bolted to the wall, Red Dead Redemption loaded up, PS5 controller in his hand. His wife (or girlfriend, who knows these days) is standing at the edge of the room. He shared it himself, proud as a rooster: this is what being married with no kids looks like.

Somebody wrote one line over the top of it. Become a parent, or stay a child forever. There is no third option.

That line is not original to the man who typed it. It is older than X. Your ancestors knew it before there were iPhones to doomscroll.

And I know what you are about to say back, because I almost expect it these days from the exception crowd. What about the couple that prayed for a baby for ten years and finally buried that prayer? What about the single woman? The widower? What about Paul?

Alright. Let’s talk about Paul. Paul never changed a diaper. No wife that we know of. No crib. No minivan. By the world’s math, he died childless. Now read his mail.

“Unto Timothy, my own son in the faith” (1 Timothy 1:2).

“For though ye have ten thousand instructers in Christ, yet have ye not many fathers: for in Christ Jesus I have begotten you through the gospel” (1 Corinthians 4:15).

Ten thousand instructors. Not many fathers. Two thousand years later, and guess what, nothing changed. Ten thousand podcasts. Ten thousand guys and gals with a microphone and an opinion. Not many fathers or mothers, for that matter.

Paul was pouring into somebody. That’s the whole test. A parent is a person whose life pours into another soul. A child is a person everything pours into. That is the real line, and there is still no third option.

You know the other kind of parent. The woman in her sixties who has never had children of her own and has taught six-year-olds the Bible for thirty years. Half the town got their first verse off her flannelgraph. The world calls her childless. Heaven does not. The man who takes the fatherless boy down the block hunting every fall. No paperwork says that kid is his. The kid knows better.

And you know the third crowd, the one the tweet was aimed at. Older than their age and younger than it at the same time. Forty-five and still waiting for somebody to tell them what to do with their life. Everything pours in. Podcasts, sermons, advice, the scroll. Nothing ever pours out.

I used to think I had to get my own life together before I could pour into anybody. Well, it turns out getting it together was the thing I was supposed to be handing down. Very annoying discovery.

“When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things” (1 Corinthians 13:11).

Paul did not say when I turned eighteen. Not when I got the job, the house, or even the baby. He said when I became a man. You can hit every milestone on the list and miss the becoming.

So here is the question, friend, and it works the same whether your house is full of children or quiet as a library. Who are you pouring into? Name them.

If a name came to you, go pour today. Send the text. Make the call. Show up. If no name came, that is not a mystery. That is the assignment.

Adam

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