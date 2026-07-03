The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Israel Ikechukwu's avatar
Israel Ikechukwu
3h

Saw the first tweet and did a rebuttal session in my head, but continued reading because I also guessed you'd say "doesn't have to be a biological child" 😹 I love your write up.

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1 reply by Biblical Man
Technocritical's avatar
Technocritical
2h

Thanks so much Biblical Man! Indeed, there are many people who can't have biological children (I'm one of them) who still know what it is to pour into someone outside of themselves, and there are also some people who *have* biological children and aren't pouring anything into anyone to speak of. Like all things, to pour or not to pour is a choice, not a circumstance

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