The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Adeey Areey's avatar
Adeey Areey
1h

This platform is not full of people who are perfect but people who understand the ways and the do's and dont's of the Lord and are trying to to leave as such, yes brother, we have only one manual guide for human race and is call God's word, ye and amen. Blessings to you, this is coming from the spirit.

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The Good Steward's avatar
The Good Steward
1h

Amen, thank you for bringing this up.

Luck can certainly have superstitious application that is rooted in cult practices (curses), often its simple gambling, cultural belief in good or bad chances involving fortune.

For many years people say, what I call “the luck sayings”, I have learned some time ago to correct them when appropriate, “I don't believe in luck.” because I don't believe in chance in such a manner, I believe in divine purpose and give credit to God.

Luck in its basic form, is an essence or drive behind success or failure in chance. For some cultures it is their gods, and has resulted in the occult practices, even involving spells.

It certainly spread quickly through cultures. I see it as a deception that takes credit away from the Creator… and we know whom the deciever is.

The word ‘chance’ on the other hand, is in the bible. But its application is “so happened.”

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