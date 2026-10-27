Communication and processing are the two skills this fast-paced generation forgets most.

I wrote a post last night and had it scheduled to go out this morning. Some of you got it; some probably didn’t. It's the nature of email and this app. Well, anyways, I deleted it. I am a wicked man… I am a sick man, to put it in Dostoevsky's words. I have been in a wicked storm personally, and storms suck. I am not going to philosophize about it or make it into some Hallmark quote.

I am at an impasse so I am writing this to you this morning if I could personally direct it to you, the reader right now reading it I would. But there is no real way to do that, and that’s ironic and sad about this social world we live in.

I am asking if this is worth it to you.

Or is this just fodder for your inbox, a familiar face on your app? Because I really feel the urge to be more real than I have ever been, and I’d like to know if I am just a wicked, sick man, a madman on a street corner talking to birds.

I could go on and on…but I won’t if you are reading this for free; thank you for taking your time, which isn’t free, and spending it here with me. If you can support the work as a monthly subscriber, I'd really appreciate it. I keep my prices as low as they can go here on Substack: $5 a month and $50 a year.

And I also have a donation link where you can give one-time. And I need you to understand this because it’s important: the things that propel this ministry—and that is what it is—are two very important things, and both include you: prayer and your support.

The one-time link is here; click this: https://donate.stripe.com/eVqbJ2bVm8WJ0nKabYcMM2q

Galatians 6:6 (KJV): “Let him that is taught in the word communicate unto him that teacheth in all good things.”

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