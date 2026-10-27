Communication and processing are the two skills this fast-paced generation forgets most.
I wrote a post last night and had it scheduled to go out this morning. Some of you got it; some probably didn’t. It's the nature of email and this app. Well, anyways, I deleted it. I am a wicked man… I am a sick man, to put it in Dostoevsky's words. I have been in a wicked storm personally, and storms suck. I am not going to philosophize about it or make it into some Hallmark quote.
I am at an impasse so I am writing this to you this morning if I could personally direct it to you, the reader right now reading it I would. But there is no real way to do that, and that’s ironic and sad about this social world we live in.
I am asking if this is worth it to you.
Or is this just fodder for your inbox, a familiar face on your app? Because I really feel the urge to be more real than I have ever been, and I’d like to know if I am just a wicked, sick man, a madman on a street corner talking to birds.
I could go on and on…but I won’t if you are reading this for free; thank you for taking your time, which isn’t free, and spending it here with me. If you can support the work as a monthly subscriber, I'd really appreciate it. I keep my prices as low as they can go here on Substack: $5 a month and $50 a year.
And I also have a donation link where you can give one-time. And I need you to understand this because it’s important: the things that propel this ministry—and that is what it is—are two very important things, and both include you: prayer and your support.
The one-time link is here; click this: https://donate.stripe.com/eVqbJ2bVm8WJ0nKabYcMM2q
Galatians 6:6 (KJV): “Let him that is taught in the word communicate unto him that teacheth in all good things.”
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I enjoy reading your post. it always carries insights that make one think. Unfortunately, I'm not in a position to support financially.
The LORD our GOD is teaching me to seek not provision nor acknowledgement from man nor this world. The LORDGOD is GOD. I am to serve and obey only Him. I must put aside all thoughts of myself, my needs, my wants. The LORDGOD knows best and knows all.
"But seek first the kingdom of GOD and His righteousness, and all these things will be added unto you." - JESUS, Matthew 6:33.