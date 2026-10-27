The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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That Gym Bro called OMUBABY's avatar
That Gym Bro called OMUBABY
6h

I enjoy reading your post. it always carries insights that make one think. Unfortunately, I'm not in a position to support financially.

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1 reply by Biblical man
Valerie Spiegle's avatar
Valerie Spiegle
5h

The LORD our GOD is teaching me to seek not provision nor acknowledgement from man nor this world. The LORDGOD is GOD. I am to serve and obey only Him. I must put aside all thoughts of myself, my needs, my wants. The LORDGOD knows best and knows all.

"But seek first the kingdom of GOD and His righteousness, and all these things will be added unto you." - JESUS, Matthew 6:33.

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