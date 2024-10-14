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Put down that soy latte and listen up. We're about to separate the spiritual simps from the Godly Chads.

Alright, you Instagram disciples and TikTok theologians. Time for a reality check that'll hit harder than David's stone on Goliath's forehead.

Proverbs 14:14 (KJV) says, "The backslider in heart shall be filled with his own ways: and a good man shall b…