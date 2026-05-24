I used to leave before the sun.

The truck's cab was still dark.

Same streets.

Same houses.

Same lights on too late in the rooms where the kids were already learning to scroll instead of sleep.

The radio told me what the country was becoming.

The porches told a different story.

They call it anarchy when a man decides he will teach his own children instead of handing them to the building with the metal detectors.

They call it anarchy when the milk comes from a cow the family knows by name and not from a plant that runs twenty-four hours under lights that never go off.

They call it anarchy when two people stay married long enough for the furniture to remember both of them.

The word is supposed to scare you.

It used to just mean a man still thought he could handle his own ground.

===

Before you go any further.

Comment one word.

The ordinary thing in your house that the country now calls dangerous.

Garden. Homeschool. Marriage. Babies. Raw milk. Your own land. Your own gun.

Name yours.

===

There are still boys at the end of driveways with a folding table and a pitcher of lemonade that cost them nothing but their Saturday morning.

The first dollar they earn with their own hands is still warm when they fold it into their pocket.

That is the beginning of a man who will not grow up waiting for someone else to tell him what he is allowed to build.

The deck that goes up on a Saturday without a single form filed holds anyway.

The boards hold because the man who set the posts knew the frost line in his own dirt.

The permit would have changed the price of the lumber.

It would not have changed the weight the thing was built to carry.

There is a kind of freedom that does not make the evening news.

It happens in the dark before the world wakes up.

A man walks out to the barn or the garden or the corner of the garage where the tools still hang where he left them.

He does the next thing that needs doing without sending a text or filling out a box on a screen.

The machine does not know what to do with that man.

So it calls him dangerous.

Long marriage is anarchy now.

The kind where you have already said the worst things you will ever say to each other.

You are still in the same kitchen when the coffee is poured.

The songs on the radio and the people on the phone will tell her she deserves better.

They will tell him he is trapped.

They do not have a word for what it costs to keep choosing the same woman when every advertisement is selling a newer model.

That choice does not trend.

It just holds.

Making babies is the same.

The world has decided that the only responsible number is the one that fits inside the budget, the square footage, and the vacation plans.

The man who keeps bringing children into the house anyway gets treated like he is reckless with the future.

He is reckless with the future that worships comfort.

The children do not know they are a rebellion.

They just know the sound of a father’s boots in the hallway when the house is still dark.

===

Stop here for a second.

The one ordinary thing in your life that the country would call anarchy if it noticed.

Name it.

Then name what it is costing you to keep it.

Reply or comment.

I read them. Christie reads them, too.

===

I only know what the men we remember did not do.

They did not cross the ocean.

They did not walk through the mud.

They did not come home with the things they could not unsee.

So that a boy would need a license to mow a widow’s lawn.

So that a father would need a permit to put up his own deck.

So that a man would need a stamp to keep the word he gave.

The real anarchy was the man who still believed the ground under his feet belonged to him.

And the children in his house were his.

And the days he had left were his to spend on something that would outlast the news cycle.

That man is still out there.

He is not posting about it.

He is just doing the next thing that does not require an app.

If you are one of those men.

If you are trying to become one.

The work is quieter than the headlines make it sound.

It is also harder.

The machine does not have to arrest you.

It only has to make the ordinary path expensive enough.

Complicated enough.

Most men eventually ask for the form.

The permission.

The little stamp that says they are allowed to live as their grandfathers lived, without asking.

The stamp is not required.

The man who still refuses it remembers what the country used to be when the men who came back from the real fights were still alive to tell the story.

They call it anarchy.

It used to be called Tuesday.

===

The Plain Bible Manual is for the man who has been trying to read the Book and keeps closing it on page nineteen.

Written plain.

The Bible open in front of you.

Someone saying, “Start here.”

Plain Bible Manual:

https://deadhidden.org/store/the-plain-bible-manual

The Vault is the whole shelf. The full archive plus the work as it comes.

$285 through May 31.

After that, $365.

Christie’s Biblical Womanhood Mini Vault is included free.

His side of the shelf.

Her side of the shelf.

One household package.

The Vault:

https://deadhidden.org/store/the-vault

Adam

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P.S. If you have an ordinary rebellion you are still keeping alive in your house, name it back in the comments. One word. Garden. Homeschool. Marriage. Babies. Raw milk. Your own land. Whatever the country put a permit on.

P.P.S. One-time support page:

https://deadhidden.org/support