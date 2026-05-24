The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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D. S. Mullis's avatar
D. S. Mullis
42m

I love this, and yes, as always is truth. Those were what my Daddy called "the good ole days"... and he was a hard working man who enjoyed making them thus.

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LNe's avatar
LNe
23m

Marriage. 42 years this year. 3 babies in heaven. One adopted son and now a granddaughter. Grateful.

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