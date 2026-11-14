The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

10 Comments

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Bearded Apologist's avatar
Bearded Apologist
4h

This dude was amazing! A clear point we all needed to hear today thank you!

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1 reply by Biblical man
Christine Rhyner's avatar
Christine Rhyner
3h

Very well written message as my feed began to fill up with presumptions, conspiracies and news that the internet will go out on Tuesday -- as my husband got stuck at an airport last night. No fear.

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