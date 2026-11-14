Friday afternoon every airport in the country was ordered to hold its departures. It lasted more than four hours. The government says it was old equipment, overloaded routers and copper wire. The strange lights people filmed over Florida that evening were a rocket going up at sunset. Thousands of families are still trying to get home this morning. A famous writer joked that the aliens had landed, and the joke went everywhere, and a lot of the people passing it along were only half laughing.

None of it turned out to be what people feared.

And for one evening a whole lot of this country looked up and got scared anyway.

I want to talk to the Christian in that crowd. Because a lot of believers felt that flicker too, that cold little drop in the stomach, and I think some of you were surprised you felt it. You should not be surprised. But you were never called to live there.

The Bible speaks to this, and it is sharper than anything the news said. Isaiah is writing to people whose whole country is passing a rumor hand to hand, whispering about a threat they cannot see, and God stops him in the middle of it. “Neither fear ye their fear, nor be afraid. Sanctify the LORD of hosts himself; and let him be your fear, and let him be your dread.”

Do not catch the fear that is going around. You already have a fear assigned to you, and it is the One who made the sky.

That is the whole thing in one sentence. The world has a fear it hands from person to person, and Friday night it was a fear of what might be up there. You were given a different fear a long time ago, a clean one, and it does not leave room for the other.

Here is what the believer knows that the man filming the lights does not. Whatever is in that sky, it is counted. “Lift up your eyes on high, and behold who hath created these things, that bringeth out their host by number: he calleth them all by names by the greatness of his might, for that he is strong in power; not one faileth.”

He brings out the host of the sky by number. He calls every one of them by name. Not one goes missing on His watch. The same God “telleth the number of the stars; he calleth them all by their names.” You look up and see a ceiling full of chaos. He is looking at a roster He wrote.

So I am not going to mock the people who were afraid. They looked up and felt small, and they have no Father over that sky. You do. That is the only difference, and it is the entire difference.

Jesus described this feeling, and He described it as a sign. He said there would be distress of nations, perplexity, and “men’s hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth.” Hearts failing for fear, from looking up. That was Friday.

But hear what He tells His own people to do in the very same breath, because it is the opposite instruction. “And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.”

Everybody else looks up and their heart fails. You look up and lift your head. Same sky. One of you has a Father up there, and it shows the instant the lights appear.

“God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” A sound mind, on a night when a lot of people lost theirs. That is no small gift. That is what your wife needs to see in you today. That is what your kids will remember about the night the sky got strange, that their father buttered the toast and was not afraid.

And if you are the mother in that house, the one who was up checking the news with a child asleep on your shoulder, it is yours too. “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the LORD, which made heaven and earth.”

He made heaven and earth. He made the thing they were afraid of. Go be the calm one in your house today.

And if you know somebody who did not sleep well, somebody still rattled by a feed full of lights and guesses, send them this.

Tell them the sky has an owner. His people do not have to fear His ceiling.