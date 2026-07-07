The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Engineer of Data's avatar
Engineer of Data
3h

"... you find and store and operate the little NPCs in your life. Nobody ever told them the faces around them are souls." That's a powerful statement. She's right, too. It hearkens to something C. S. Lewis once said about "you've never met a mortal."

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1 reply by Biblical Man
Hobie82's avatar
Hobie82
1h

Amen. It is a blessing to be an American (and a duty as well, though we often neglect that) - but there are no Americans in heaven (or in hell, for that matter). There is no mention of America in the Bible. Or England. Or China. Or many other places - except that many from these nations will dine at the supper of the Lamb, but their earthly heritage will be just a memory.

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