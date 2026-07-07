I am an American. I have family that have shed blood for this country. I have friends who are never coming home because of sacrifices they made in war. And I know many who have taken their own lives fighting the fight as a stranger at home.

My brother has told me about losing his best friend standing right next to him in a firefight. He has told me about losing eight of his friends in the back of a semi as he drove it, because of an IED. And you know, living with that.

One guy I knew got one of the therapy dogs they give to veterans. That dog got ran over by a car, and the person who ran it over didn’t care, kept going. He held the dog in his arms as it died. Not long after, he took his own life. I had another friend that killed himself in his front yard, dealing with the trauma of integrating back to life, just living a normal life. He made it through the war. Normal life is what got him.

A stranger at home. That is the phrase I keep coming back to. These men bled for a country and came back to find out they didn’t belong to it anymore. Something in them knew it. I don’t think that instinct was wrong. I think it just didn’t know the address.

I have watched loved ones in Europe lose their country to people who don’t give a dang about their way of life. I feel the same pull here that they feel there. The need for a return to an ideal. Something ordered. Something you could actually hand your son.

Yesterday I was at the Theodore Roosevelt library and I took note of all the kids running around with no awareness of anyone else around them. A teenager bumped straight into me scanning his little bracelet, just disregarding everybody else. Another kid was aimlessly wandering around like nobody else was in the building. I brought it up to my wife and she said they have spent their lives in a rectangle in their pocket and they don’t know how to interact with anyone. Raised by phones, and in classrooms where they’re taught life is like a video game, where you find and store and operate the little NPCs in your life. Nobody ever told them the faces around them are souls.

And here is what got me, because I was sitting in Roosevelt’s own library when I thought it. That man loved this country as hard as anybody who ever held the office. And even he didn’t put the nation at the top.

“There is no form of happiness on the Earth, no form of success of any kind, that in any way approaches the happiness of the husband and the wife who are married lovers, and the father and mother of plenty of healthy children.”

Not the presidency. Not the flag. The home.

So yes, I see the need for a return to an ideal. But it boils down to this. If you read your Bible, you know this was never their home. They were pilgrims just passing through.

“These all died in faith, not having received the promises, but having seen them afar off, and were persuaded of them, and embraced them, and confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth.”

Strangers and pilgrims. There is that phrase again. The men whose faith we brag about wanted a homeland too, and God did not hand them a better border. He handed them a better city.

“For here have we no continuing city, but we seek one to come.”

“For our conversation is in heaven.”

Love your country. Bury your dead with honor. My family did and I will. But a nation cannot save you, and asking it to is how a man ends up face down in his own front yard waiting on something that is never coming. I see the need for a return to an ideal. But that ideal is not to be had here.

Bruh. Read your Bible.

Before you go. There is no company behind this and no investors. Just me and a library table in North Dakota. A handful of readers give directly to keep the work going, same way people used to put up a traveling preacher for the night. If you want to be one of them, the link is here:

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