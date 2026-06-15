The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Mark Theophilus's avatar
Mark Theophilus
3h

Thank you for the post - Our adversary is shrewd and cunning - He tells us his lies - his sweet little lies and now the ”truth sounds like hatred” God give us the wisdom to discern. BTW just posed this yesterday.. “Trying to kill the one who’s trying to save you.” This is somewhat similar but from a different angle. It’s about the unsung hero in Numbers 22.

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Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
2h

I believe this piece of scripture agrees with you sir and is worth repeating. “ Have i become your enemy because i tell you the truth?” Telling the truth and insisting on the truth requires courage a moral foundation and strength. Telling lies, excepting HALF TRUTHS and living with fraud as a way of life is easy, because it requires no courage, no moral foundation and no strength.

Ezekiel 3:17-19 KJV - 17 Son of man, I have made thee a watchman unto the house of Israel: therefore hear the word at my mouth, and give them warning from me. ( requiring courage and moral strength)

18 When I say unto the wicked, Thou shalt surely die; and thou givest him not warning, nor speakest to warn the wicked from his wicked way, to save his life; the same wicked man shall die in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at thine hand.

19 Yet if thou warn the wicked, ( telling the truth and insisting on the truth) and he turn not from his wickedness, nor from his wicked way, he shall die in his iniquity; but thou hast delivered thy soul.

You sir, stand in the gap for God!

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