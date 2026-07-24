The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

7 Comments

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Tony's avatar
Tony
9h

Amazing, God bless you and your namesake🙏🎂 Happy Birthday 😎 Blake

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Claudia Pennisi's avatar
Claudia Pennisi
6h

"Lightest affliction I ever saw. Heaviest glory." truer words were never said! Blake you are a living miracle for everyone to behold, may God continue to shine His light upon you..✨️

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