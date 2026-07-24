Blake.

Tomorrow you turn a whole one year old. So tonight your papa is going to tell you a story. The new folks reading this can pull up a chair too. It starts with miles.

A year ago your uncle Jack was packing for Bible college in Pensacola. Your daddy was already down there. The plan was breakfast. He would fly up, eat at mimi and papas table, and drive south with uncle jack in the morning. We turn plans like that into memories around here. That was the whole idea.

God had a different table set.

Your daddy’s plane got held at the gate. So his phone was still on when your mama’s message came through. They could not find your heartbeat, buddy. They were taking your mama back. Your daddy got off that airplane with his luggage in his hand and ran. A mile and a half. Steel toes. July pavement in Florida. He outran every doubt to that hospital door. That was a feat in itself ask your aunties.

Your mama had severe preeclampsia. Learn that word when you are older. It kills mothers and it kills their babies. It came for both of you, quiet as a thief.

You came at 6:12 in the evening. July 24th, 2025. Eleven weeks early. One pound, fifteen ounces. Fourteen inches. You came out limp, heart barely turning over. The doctors and nurses, true super hero’s breathed for you. They worked on you. You did not cry until you were four minutes old. Four minutes, Blake. I’ve lived whole years shorter than those four minutes.

And the miles kept moving. Your Mimi and your uncle Jack pointed the car south and drove through the night. I held the fort here with your aunts, staring at a phone that would not ring. Nobody on that highway knew which world we would wake up in.

The world splits time at Jesus. Before Him, and the year of our Lord. Our family splits time at you. There is before July 24th. There is after.

Eighty-two days in the NICU. Breathing support, transfusions, lights for your jaundice. A tiny hole in your heart. They gave you caffeine for your lungs, which explains a few things about you. And in October they handed you back at six pounds, four ounces, and your mama and daddy carried you home.

Now here is what I want you to really read slow. Every note in your file says the same three things. Alert. Pleasant. Not ill appearing. Every doctor. Every visit. The Book says our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory. You weighed one pound and fifteen ounces, buddy. Lightest affliction I ever saw. Heaviest glory. The Book also says He kept him as the apple of His eye. You were kept, Blake. You are kept still.

You rattled us. You changed my writing. You changed my walk with God. You changed every last one of us. And for reasons I do not question, you love your papa. The feeling is mutual and then some.

One more thing. There are people reading this over your shoulder. Hundreds of them prayed for you before they ever saw your face. Some of them bought the plane tickets that kept your Mimi beside you. Thank them someday.

(To the folks reading over his shoulder: the one-time gift link for Blake is still open. No subscription. No strings. If you want to put something in his hand for his first birthday: https://buy.stripe.com/3cI3cw7F6b4ReeAdoacMM2j)

Someday you will drive your own highway, buddy. Some stretch of road with your name on it. When you do, read this letter again. Every mile this family ever covered for you was a privilege. Like the man in the old song says, you are the reason for the ride.

Happy first birthday, Blake.

Your Papa

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P.S. I still can’t shake the huge grin and the out stretched arms I get when I see you Blake.