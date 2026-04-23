The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Megan Against Injustice, RN's avatar
Megan Against Injustice, RN
5dEdited

I really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly make things right as a teacher before others and God.

To me. Bibically, Repentance looks like no deflection or minimizing or justifying or long drawn out explanations which God clearly shows and warns us not to do in Scripture. It looks simple. Clear. Direct. Especially when you have a large following, as the Bible also says teachers will be judged stricter.

It looks like naming the sin clearly without explaining.

“I confess I broke God’s commandment by bearing false witness by plagiarizing. I repent.”

In doing so, you honor the Lord by modeling to others what confession and repentance look like without excuses.

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Kay's avatar
Kay
5d

You’ve done the right thing. And your error is a reminder to all of us about how careful we need to be in attributing authors who have influenced us.

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