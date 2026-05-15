The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Vampire Expert (Dawnguard)'s avatar
Vampire Expert (Dawnguard)
32m

I purchased The Bible Manual for $10 because I “didn’t notice it was possible to pay more.” Uh, I have some other resources, but I always follow my Word. Amen.

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1 reply by Biblical Man
Glenn Preston's avatar
Glenn Preston
19m

Sweet and wonderful news ❤️

Our God is good He answers prayers 🙏 🙌

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