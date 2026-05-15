Friends,

Quick update from our house, and one real ask at the end.

Our oldest daughter is getting married this season. To a great and faithful young man.

Christie and I have been in the thick of it. Dresses. Plans. Travel. Family logistics. The conversations a father has with a daughter who is about to walk into her own home.

Time moves strange in a season like this.

Slow while you’re carrying the details.

Fast when you realize the little girl is not little anymore.

She is leaving us well. We are grateful for the man God has brought into her life.

At the same time, our grandson Blake has been growing, fighting, and giving us reasons to praise the Lord in places we used to know only how to pray through. His road has not been small. The oxygen, the weight checks, the medical concerns, the quiet fear a family carries when a little one is fragile.

But he is here.

He is growing.

And we do not take a single day with him lightly.

So May has been full.

Wedding. Travel. Graduation. Ministry. Family. Medical weight. All of it at once.

And that is why we are doing a May wedding fundraiser.

Here is the offer, plain.

The Biblical Man Vault is normally $365.

Through May 31, 2026, it is $285.

The individual value of everything inside is $1,855.81.

And during this fundraiser, Christie’s Biblical Womanhood Mini Vault is included free.

That means the full household shelf in one place. My work. Christie’s work. Digital PDFs. Instant access. Nothing shipped. Nothing delayed.

If this ministry has helped your home, your marriage, your Bible study, your parenting, your thinking, or your courage, this is the most direct way to stand with us in a full season.

Buy it if you can.

Pray if you can’t.

Share it if you know someone who needs the resources.

The Lord has been kind to us. We are simply asking the people who have been blessed by the work to help us keep building it while we walk our daughter toward her wedding day, keep praying over Blake, and keep showing up for the work God put in our hands.

Get the May Vault here:

https://deadhidden.org/store/the-vault

Grateful for you,

Adam

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P.S. Christie’s Mini Vault is included in this offer because this is not just about men collecting resources. It is about households being strengthened. If your wife, daughter, mother, or friend has been blessed by Christie’s writing, this is the window to get both libraries together.

P.P.S. If you do not need the Vault but still want to help with the wedding, travel, and family stretch, here is the one-time gift link:

https://deadhidden.org/support

It is pay-what-you-want. Give $5, $25, $100, or whatever is wise for your house. No product attached. No pressure. Just a direct way to stand with our family and help us keep the work moving.