The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Roy Hooker's avatar
Roy Hooker
9h

"By one o'clock you've won three times, and you still can't sleep." Laura and I have been married since 2012, long enough for me to know that courtroom well. The request to make an apology "without a defense folded up inside it" is the line I'm keeping.

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Carl Schaumburg's avatar
Carl Schaumburg
10h

Good Morning Adam

I am wondering if I should wake my brother up and apologize for yelling at him yesterday!

Maybe I will do it tonight? I did ask God for forgiveness and felt bad was a speak before I think moments hard to believe after spending 6hr at church! More Inventory is due

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