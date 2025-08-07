A Harvard philosopher once told me Christianity was "intellectually bankrupt" because God becoming human was illogical.
I told him that's exactly the point.
The scandal of the Gospel isn't that it's too simple. It's that it's too offensive.
Let me explain why God HAD to bleed...
See, we've sanitized the incarnation.
Made it a Christmas card with a glowing baby in a manger. Turned it into children's songs and nativity plays. Domesticated the most radical claim in human history.
But here's what actually happened:
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