The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

2 Comments

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Tara Townsend's avatar
Tara Townsend
1h

She made your plate because you did deserve it. She was respecting you as the head of the household. You learned as she prayerfully knew you would.

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Engineer of Data's avatar
Engineer of Data
1h

Amen.

And ouch.

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